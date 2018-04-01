  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Mason doubles as Hitter of Week

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/24/2018 - 12:54pm
in
Leader Sports Service
042418 Tech Robinson.jpg
Photo by TOM MORRIS/LATechSportsPix.com - Louisiana Tech’s Mason Robinson was named Monday as the Conference USA and state Hitter of the Week for baseball.

IRVING, Texas — The Louisiana Tech baseball team earned weekly recognition from Conference USA and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association as both named junior outfielder Mason Robinson their Hitter of the Week on Monday.

Robinson joins Dalton Skelton as the second Bulldog to earn Hitter of the Week accolades this season. Matt Miller and Logan Robbins were both named C-USA Pitchers of the Week earlier this year.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share