Mason doubles as Hitter of Week
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/24/2018 - 12:54pm
Leader Sports Service
IRVING, Texas — The Louisiana Tech baseball team earned weekly recognition from Conference USA and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association as both named junior outfielder Mason Robinson their Hitter of the Week on Monday.
Robinson joins Dalton Skelton as the second Bulldog to earn Hitter of the Week accolades this season. Matt Miller and Logan Robbins were both named C-USA Pitchers of the Week earlier this year.
