Diamond ’Dogs to host Ragin Cajuns
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/24/2018 - 12:50pm
Leader Sports Service
With a five-game winning streak under their belts, the Louisiana Tech baseball team will prepare to for their final home non-conference game of the season aat 6 p.m. today against UL-Lafayette.
This will be the second meeting in as many weeks for the two programs, as Tech (29-13, 13-5) took a convincing 15-2 decision in Lafayette last Wednesday. The 13-point spread was the most lopsided home loss for a Cajuns’ team since 2012 (UL-Monroe, 17-0). The Bulldogs have now taken four of the last five meetings between the two clubs.
