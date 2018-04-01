› Home ›
Prep baseball playoffs swing in
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/24/2018 - 12:49pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
Cedar Creek and Choudrant will be the Lincoln Parish teams beginning the Louisiana High School Athletic Association baseball playoffs at home after brackets were announced on Sunday.
Two area schools began postseason play on Monday as 28th-seeded Ruston lost 2-0 to fifth-seeded Captain Shreve in Class 5A action while 22nd-seeded Lincoln Prep fell to 11th seed Merryville in Class 1A.
