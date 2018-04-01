  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Cedar Creek dominates St. Edmund

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/22/2018 - 12:59am
in
Defending state champions returning to Sulphur for quarterfinals
T. Scott Boatright
042218 Creek SB last play C.jpg
The final Blue Jays’ baserunner didn’t come close to reaching first base as Cedar Creek pitcher Lauren Menzina scooped up the ball and fired it to Lillian Soto to end Friday’s playoff win over St. Edmund.

Cedar Creek pitcher Lauren Menzina served up 11 strikeouts and three run batted in as the Lady Cougars feasted on Blue Jays Friday evening at the Cedar Creek softball field.

The end result was a 15-0 win in five innings for the top-seeded Lady Cougars over No. 16 seed St. Edmund in the Div. IV Louisiana High School Athletics Association softball playoffs.
Cedar Creek will now move and try to earn a second straight state title in quarterfinals play against eighth-seeded Sacred Heart at noon Thursday at Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Softball State Tournament at Frasch Park in Sulphur.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share