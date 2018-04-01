› Home ›
Cedar Creek dominates St. Edmund
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/22/2018 - 12:59am
Defending state champions returning to Sulphur for quarterfinals
T. Scott Boatright
Cedar Creek pitcher Lauren Menzina served up 11 strikeouts and three run batted in as the Lady Cougars feasted on Blue Jays Friday evening at the Cedar Creek softball field.
The end result was a 15-0 win in five innings for the top-seeded Lady Cougars over No. 16 seed St. Edmund in the Div. IV Louisiana High School Athletics Association softball playoffs.
Cedar Creek will now move and try to earn a second straight state title in quarterfinals play against eighth-seeded Sacred Heart at noon Thursday at Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Softball State Tournament at Frasch Park in Sulphur.
