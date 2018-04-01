  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Willis Reed took big bite in ‘Big Apple’

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/22/2018 - 12:58am
in
O. K. Davis
Consider how the history of the NBA and the New York Knicks might’ve been altered had Willis Reed played elsewhere.

Such as Detroit.

“That’s who I was hoping would pick me because it would’ve meant being in the first round,” Reed said.

Instead, in the 1964 NBA Draft, the Pistons chose “Jumping Joe” Caldwell, a 6-4 small forward who was a third team All-American at Arizona State University.

While he had a desire to be chosen by Detroit, the 6-9 Reed believed he was the center the Knicks needed.

