Diamond ’Dogs rally past Marshall
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/22/2018 - 12:57am
Leader Sports Service
BECKLEY, W. Va. — The Louisiana Tech baseball team rallied back from a four-run deficit, and scored four in the seventh, and five in the eighth, taking a 10-6 comeback triumph over the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday afternoon at Epling Stadium.
The victory, Tech clinched the fifth Conference-USA series win of the season for the Diamond ’Dogs.
