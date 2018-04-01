› Home ›
Successor plan needed to sell small business
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/21/2018 - 11:10pm
Byron Moore
Question: I own a successful small business. One day I hope to sell it, but it is rather specialized and the market for a business like mine is pretty small. None of my employees are capable of running the business. What would you suggest?
Answer: I suggest your business may not be as successful as you think it is.
There are a lot of metrics one may use to judge the success (or lack thereof) of a small business: total revenues, net profits, number of employees, years in business or any combination of these things. Each of these factors is important (perhaps irreplaceably so).
