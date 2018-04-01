  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Use these tips to plan retirement timeline

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/21/2018 - 11:09pm
in
Bobby Conville
Conville, Bobby 2014.jpg

Retirement planning can be challenging, but creating a timeline can help ensure your savings stay on track.

Here are some expert tips for helping to ensure your retirement plans are on schedule at every stage.

Set an income goal—and know that it could change.

For younger workers, it can be difficult to determine how much income will be needed in retirement and how much their income will increase over their lifetime. Many people start out looking at an income replacement ratio of around 80 percent.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share