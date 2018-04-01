› Home ›
Use these tips to plan retirement timeline
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/21/2018 - 11:09pm
Bobby Conville
Retirement planning can be challenging, but creating a timeline can help ensure your savings stay on track.
Here are some expert tips for helping to ensure your retirement plans are on schedule at every stage.
Set an income goal—and know that it could change.
For younger workers, it can be difficult to determine how much income will be needed in retirement and how much their income will increase over their lifetime. Many people start out looking at an income replacement ratio of around 80 percent.
