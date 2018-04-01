› Home ›
Help celebrate Earth Day
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/21/2018 - 10:57pm
Each year, Earth Day — April 22 — marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970.
Earth Day came during the height of counterculture in the United States.
“Industry belched out smoke and sludge with little fear of legal consequences or bad press. Air pollution was commonly accepted as the smell of prosperity,” according to Earthday. org. “‘Environment’ was a word that appeared more often in spelling bees than on the evening news.”
Earth Day 1970 created a voice for those concerned about the environment and its deterioration over time.
