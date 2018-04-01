  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Our children and elderly must be protected

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/21/2018 - 10:56pm
in
T. Scott Boatright

Louisiana is near the bottom of rankings when it comes to the overall health of children living in the Bayou State.

And the state operating budget passed by the Louisiana House Thursday for the upcoming fiscal year won’t make things any better for our young state residents, nor our elderly.

Included in the proposed budget are $648 million worth of cuts that state officials say could result in the closing of hospitals, nursing homes and medical residency programs for doctors throughout the state as early as July.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share