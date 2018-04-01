› Home ›
City gets $1M grant for connectors
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/21/2018 - 10:49pm
Project aims to improve community’s health by easing access to services
Nancy Bergeron
The city of Ruston has been awarded a $1 million grant by the Lincoln Health Foundation to expand the network of sidewalks and bike lanes that will connect to the Rock Island Greenway.
The award is the second such grant the city has gotten for the project. In September 2017, the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation also gave the city $1 million for three miles of connectors that intersect the greenway at points in south Ruston.
