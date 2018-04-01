  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

City gets $1M grant for connectors

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/21/2018 - 10:49pm
in
Project aims to improve community’s health by easing access to services
Nancy Bergeron
042218 RIG grant pic.jpg
Construction is underway on the sidewalk connector that will eventually run from near I. A. Lewis School to Green Clinic. So far, 1,300 feet have been completed.

The city of Ruston has been awarded a $1 million grant by the Lincoln Health Foundation to expand the network of sidewalks and bike lanes that will connect to the Rock Island Greenway.

The award is the second such grant the city has gotten for the project. In September 2017, the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation also gave the city $1 million for three miles of connectors that intersect the greenway at points in south Ruston.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share