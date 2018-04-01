  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Tech’s 13-game win streak snapped by UAB

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/21/2018 - 9:37pm
in
Lady Techsters win opener but fall in game two of C-USA doubleheader
Leader Sports Service
040317 Tech SB Turkoly C.jpg
Morgan Turkoly (pictured) put Louisiana Tech ahead for good in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader against Alabame-Birmingham with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning. The teams conclude the three-game series at 1 p.m. today.

Louisiana Tech won the first game of a Conference USA doubleheader with Alabama-Birmingham 7-2 to extend its winning streak to 13 games before seeing the streak come to an end with a 4-0 loss to the Blazers in the nightcap Saturday at the Lady Techster Softball Complex.

Tech (29-18, 14-6 Conference-USA) and UAB (20-27-1, 11-5-1) maintain their lead at the top of the C-USA standings with the doubleheader split.

The two teams will meet in the rubber game at 1 p.m. today with Senior Day ceremonies for five Lady Techsters set for the conclusion of the contest.

Game 1
LA Tech 7, UAB 2

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share