› Home ›
Tech’s 13-game win streak snapped by UAB
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/21/2018 - 9:37pm
in
Lady Techsters win opener but fall in game two of C-USA doubleheader
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech won the first game of a Conference USA doubleheader with Alabama-Birmingham 7-2 to extend its winning streak to 13 games before seeing the streak come to an end with a 4-0 loss to the Blazers in the nightcap Saturday at the Lady Techster Softball Complex.
Tech (29-18, 14-6 Conference-USA) and UAB (20-27-1, 11-5-1) maintain their lead at the top of the C-USA standings with the doubleheader split.
The two teams will meet in the rubber game at 1 p.m. today with Senior Day ceremonies for five Lady Techsters set for the conclusion of the contest.
Game 1
LA Tech 7, UAB 2
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos