Grambling competes at LSU Alumni Gold meet
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/21/2018 - 9:36pm
Leader Sports Service
BATON ROUGE — The Grambling State University men’s and women’s outdoor track and field teams were in action on Saturday at the LSU Alumni Gold hosted by Louisiana State University at the Moore Track and Maddox Field House.
On the women’s side, Breanna Wayne captured third place in the triple jump, with a leap of 11.51m. Aneisha Bell placed sixth in the shot put, with a toss of 13.20m, while Darnese Woods recorded a 12.98m measurement, finishing in eighth place. On the track, Halima Chepkwony took ninth in the 1500m at 4:08.68.
