Tennis Techsters net two signees
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/21/2018 - 9:35pm
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech women’s tennis head coach Amanda Stone announced on Friday the signings of Ana Jover and Alana Sherman to National Letters of Intent for the 2018 recruiting class.
Tech has seen much recent success by Spanish players, including two on the current roster.
Ana Jover will be the latest Lady Techster from Spain where she has been a regional championship. The second signee, Alana Sherman, is a former four-star recruit out of high school by way of Lakewood Ranch, Florida.
