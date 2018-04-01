› Home ›
Lady Aggies take down Simsboro
04/20/2018
Choudrant headed to Class B quarterfinals for first time since 2011
T. Scott Boatright
CHOUDRANT — Sulphur — it’s the smell of sweet of success for Louisiana high school softball teams.
And a gritty performance by Choudrant High School senior Taylor Lamkin has the Lady Aggies headed to Sulphur for the Class B quarterfinals after defeating District 2B rival Simsboro 10-0 Thursday night at the CHS Softball Field.
Taylor shook off — literally — a hand injury in the third inning and continued pitching to earn the shutout for the third-seeded Lady Aggies.
