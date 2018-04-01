  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lady Aggies take down Simsboro

Submitted by admin on Fri, 04/20/2018 - 2:40pm
Choudrant headed to Class B quarterfinals for first time since 2011
T. Scott Boatright
Leader photos by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Above, The smile on Choudrant head coach Joy Thomas’ face said it all Friday as she ran down the third-base line alongside Lady Aggie Abbey Holloway, who scored the final run to complete Choudrant’s 10-0 win over Simsboro. Below, Choudrant pitcher Taylor Lamkin immediately fell to her knees after being struck on the side of her right hand in the third inning of Thursday’s game. Lamkin shook off the injury to pick up the win for the Lady Aggies.

CHOUDRANT — Sulphur — it’s the smell of sweet of success for Louisiana high school softball teams.

And a gritty performance by Choudrant High School senior Taylor Lamkin has the Lady Aggies headed to Sulphur for the Class B quarterfinals after defeating District 2B rival Simsboro 10-0 Thursday night at the CHS Softball Field.

Taylor shook off — literally — a hand injury in the third inning and continued pitching to earn the shutout for the third-seeded Lady Aggies.

