Tennis Techsters bounced from C-USA tourney
Submitted by admin on Fri, 04/20/2018 - 2:27pm
Leader Sports Service
NORFOLK, Virginia — The 2018 spring season came to an end for the Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team as they fell 4-0 to Western Kentucky Thursday morning in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament at the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center on the campus of Old Dominion University.
It was a lengthy battle for the doubles point between No. 10 seed LA Tech (9-12) and No. 7 seed WKU (9-7), but the Hilltoppers managed to pull out close wins on courts one and two. WKU was then able to clinch victories on courts one, three and five in singles to advance to the quarterfinals.
