‘Falsely Accused:’ An exhibition of art by Lacey Stinson
The North Central Louisiana Arts Council recently announced an exhibit by artist Lacey Stinson at Rumo’s Barbershop, 203 West Alabama in downtown Ruston.
Stinson’s new collage series, “Falsely Accused,” is a commentary on social order, community, and the problems one can potentially face regarding injustice. NCLAC invites the public to an artist’s reception for the exhibition on May 4, from 5-9 p.m., as part of the Ruston Downtown Art Crawl.
