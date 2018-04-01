› Home ›
Dixie to host ‘Loren & Mark’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/20/2018 - 2:25pm
in
Libby English
Thanks to Richard Hood, the local authority on anything having to do with the Chet Atkins family and Chet’s music, the Dixie is delighted to present “Loren & Mark” (our last season show) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Dixie.
Reserved seating is $20 for adults or 2 for $10 cash in the balcony for all students with ID.
Tickets can be purchased at the door after 6 p.m. opening night or in advance at the box office.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos