› Home ›
Preparations for new mural begin
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/20/2018 - 2:21pm
in
Louisiana Tech University School of Design faculty members Whitney Causey, left, and Nick Bustamante, right, assemble scaffolding in preparation of beginning the final in a series of downtown murals, this one on the north wall of the Louisiana Center for the Blind. The mural will read “Ruston” in large script letter, with oversized braille lettering beneath it. Production of the downtown art is a partnership between the city of Ruston and the Ruston Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos