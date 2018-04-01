  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Preparations for new mural begin

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/20/2018 - 2:21pm
Leader photo by NANCY BERGERON

Louisiana Tech University School of Design faculty members Whitney Causey, left, and Nick Bustamante, right, assemble scaffolding in preparation of beginning the final in a series of downtown murals, this one on the north wall of the Louisiana Center for the Blind. The mural will read “Ruston” in large script letter, with oversized braille lettering beneath it. Production of the downtown art is a partnership between the city of Ruston and the Ruston Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

