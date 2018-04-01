› Home ›
Wellness Fair looks to educate residents
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/20/2018 - 2:20pm
Heather Small Hawley
The Louisiana Tech University Student Health Center will host the 23rd Annual Wellness Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the TONK, located on the first floor of the Student Center.
Paige Pickett, student heath center director, said they hope to share knowledge during the event.
“The Student Health Center’s purpose for this Wellness Fair is to inform the students, faculty, staff and community about services available to them and to provide education regarding various health issues and trends in today’s society,” she said.
