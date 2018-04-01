› Home ›
Plein Air contest set
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/20/2018 - 2:19pm
Event to host more than 30 artists in the Cultural Distict
Heather Small Hawley
Beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, a Plein Air Competition will be hosted in the Ruston Cultural District.
Plein Air is a 19th-century style of painting outdoors, or with a strong sense of the open air that became a central feature of French impressionism.
Kacey Richard, co-founder of the competition, said the style is popular in other areas of the country.
“These types of competitions are popular in the Pacific Northwest and East coasts,” she said.
“I lived in the Idaho and Wyoming for some years and became familiar with the style.
