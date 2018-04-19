  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
DART spotlights volunteers, donors

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/19/2018 - 12:24pm
Kate Hilburn
Having been a community advocate at D.A.R.T. for the past year, I have often had a front-row seat to see what our community does for D.A.R.T.

From food donations for the shelter to corporate gifts, there are hundreds of ways D.A.R.T. has received the help and funds it needs to keep serving those living with domestic violence.

