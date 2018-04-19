› Home ›
4-H’ers learn about cooperatives at camp
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/19/2018 - 12:22pm
Amanda Simmons
Teen 4-H’ers learned firsthand how to form and operate a cooperative business at the annual Co-op Youth Leadership Conference held April 6-8 at the LSU AgCenter Grant Walker Education Center in Pollock.
“We learned that we are not all that different, but we all have our unique abilities,” Ouachita Parish 4-H’er Alec Keomalithong said. “We all try to help each other to become better leaders — that’s what we do here.”
