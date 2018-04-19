› Home ›
Esma’s Alley shines in developing downtown
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/19/2018 - 12:18pm
Derek J. Amaya
Since arriving in Ruston in 2010, I’ve thought downtown Ruston looked charming. That charm stems from the historic buildings, the mom and pop stores with a hint of small city feel.
Yet, despite its charm, the foot traffic seemed bare — limited between the few restaurants scattered across the area.
That was somewhat disappointing. However, there was no denying the potential.
And over time, it seems as though local entrepreneurs and community stakeholders have begun to tap into that raw potential.
