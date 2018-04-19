  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Cheer on Eco Car teams

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/19/2018 - 12:16pm
On your marks, get set and get ready to cheer on the Ruston High School Motorsports Team and Louisiana Tech University Eco Car team.

Both local schools will look to place in their respective categories during the 2018 Shell Eco-marathon Americas competition.

The annual competition hosted by Shell Global starts today and finishes off on Sunday in Sonoma, California, at the Sonoma Raceway, a year-round motorsports racing facility home to several professional races, and host to more than 150 teams from North and South America.

