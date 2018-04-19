› Home ›
Bulldogs take down Cajuns
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/19/2018 - 12:15pm
in
Leader Sports Service
LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Tech baseball team scored two in the second inning, four in the third, five in the fourth, two in the seventh and two in the ninth, handily defeating UL-Lafayette 15-2, in front of 4,777 at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field.
Tech junior right fielder Mason Robinson hit for the cycle on a 4-for-6 night at the plate, while the Tech offense cranked out a season high in hits and runs.
