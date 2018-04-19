› Home ›
Tennis Techsters to start C-USA tourney today
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/19/2018 - 12:05pm
Leader Sports Service
RUSTON — The Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team looks to put an end to its three-game losing skid as they are set to take on Western Kentucky in the first round of the 2018 Conference USA Tennis Championship at 8 a.m. today at the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center in Norfolk, Virginia.
Tech (9-11) earned the No. 10 seed for a second straight year while WKU (8-7), enters the postseason on a four-game losing streak and is the No. 7 seed..
This will be the first time since 2001 that these two squads face off on the tennis courts Tech leads the all-time series, 7-6.
