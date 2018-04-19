  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
District 2B rivals set for showdown

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/19/2018 - 12:04pm
Choudrant, Simsboro to square off in regional playoffs
T. Scott Boatright
Leader photo by JONATHAN SHAUL - (left) Simsboro High School’s Gracie Webb and (right) Choudrant High School’s Taylor Lamkin - Photo by CONNIE HENNEN - will be the starting pitchers as the Lady Aggies and Lady Tigers take their District 2B rivalry into the regional round action of the Class B softball playoffs starting at 5 p.m. today at the CHS Softball Field.

It’ll be a cross-parish district showdown starting at 5 p.m. today as third-seeded Choudrant High School plays host to 14th-seeded Simsboro in the second round of the Class B softball playoffs at the Choudrant HS Softball Field.

Simsboro enters the game at 15-9 after defeating Negreet 5-1 Tuesday in first-round playoff action. Choudrant earned a first-round bye and enters the game at 19-3-1.

Gracie Watts will get the pitching for the Lady Tigers while Taylor Lampkin will start on the bump for Choudrant.

