Stop the bleeding: Teachers learn wound control techniques
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/19/2018 - 11:50am
Nancy Bergeron
Louisiana Tech University Police Chief Randal Hermes is on a mission. He wants local educators know the basic skills to control a bleeding wound until help arrives.
“I thought it would be a good thing to get all our schools trained up and have trauma kits in every classroom. You need to be at yourself enough to know how to handle this until the EMT’s get there,” Hermes said.
