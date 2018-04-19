› Home ›
Locals organize Earth Day rally
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/19/2018 - 11:48am
Residents to gather Sunday at Civic Center
Derek J. Amaya
Lincoln Parish residents concerned about the environment will have the opportunity to join the Earth Day Rally scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Ruston Civic Center.
The Lincoln Parish Concerned Citizens Environmental Group organized the event to coincide with the international event to help demonstrate support for environmental protection.
Judith Howard, one of the nonpartisan group’s members, said the main focus of this year’s rally is reducing plastic usage.
