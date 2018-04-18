› Home ›
Reader writes about a pivotal point in their life
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:32pm

I have enjoyed several high spots throughout my 85 years.
In 1959, I received a direct promotion to 2nd Lieutenant from Staff Sergeant teaching missile radar systems.
In 1964, I graduated from Army flight school at Fort Rucker, Alabama.
In 1966, I graduated from the US Army Advanced Officer’s course, which qualified my promotion to Major.
In June of 1966, I became an assault helicopter flight leader in the First Cavalry Division.
In June of 1967, I completed my tour in combat and returned to the United States.
