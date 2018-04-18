› Home ›
Eyes on the storm: We were fortunate
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:31pm
Nancy Bergeron
I couldn’t have driven down Hilly Avenue if I had wanted to.
The pavement was too far under snapped tops of pine trees, spaghetti-like tangles of utility lines and random fragments of bent aluminum.
So I walked in with two Ruston firefighters. They were checking on people trapped inside their houses by even more toppled trees that had crashed into their roofs and formed barricades across their front doors.
Firefighter Jody Wainwright and Capt. Tommy Caesar stepped over debris, went to whatever entrance was accessible and knocked.
“Fire department,” they called out.
