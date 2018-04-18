› Home ›
Tornado leaves path of thanks
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:29pm
At this time last week, the National Weather Service began to warn of the possibility of severe weather beginning on Friday the 13th.
They were right.
But the ominous wall clouds that swirled over the parish around 6 o’clock in the evening were only the prelude. The tornado struck six hours later, at 2:02 a.m. on Saturday.
By now, everybody knows the storm left a path of downed trees and power lines as it tracked from the southwest corner of Lincoln Parish northwest until it twisted across the parish line near East Sibley Road.
