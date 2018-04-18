› Home ›
Big Event volunteers help community
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:27pm
in
Members of Louisiana Tech Student Nurses Association and United Afrikcan American Men worked together to rake and bag leaves at the home of Barbara Lipscomb Saturday during the Big Event. Pictured from left to right kneerling are Kylin Cockerham and Marshawn Gordon; Blaine Johnson, Hannah Givens, Lynsey Candler, Danny Hampton Jr., Deion Waller and Zaire Dill on the front row; Hannah Hicks in the middle; and Joshua Jackson, Ruby Ridley, Robin Capps, Laura Mcelroy and Allison Love in the back.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos