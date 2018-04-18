› Home ›
Louisiana Tech NASTT cleans up at No-Dig
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:24pm
Leader News Service
The Louisiana Tech University chapter of the North American Society for Trenchless Technology earned several awards at the 2018 No-Dig Show in Palm Springs, California.
The organization won the Best Student Chapter Award for the fourth year in a row. Greta Vladeanu, doctoral student in engineering, received second place for the Poster Competition. Ryan Laborde, construction engineering technology senior, was also honored at the Conference for earning the 2017-18 Michael E. Argent Memorial Scholarship.
