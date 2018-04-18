  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Louisiana Tech NASTT cleans up at No-Dig

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:24pm
in
Leader News Service

The Louisiana Tech University chapter of the North American Society for Trenchless Technology earned several awards at the 2018 No-Dig Show in Palm Springs, California.

The organization won the Best Student Chapter Award for the fourth year in a row. Greta Vladeanu, doctoral student in engineering, received second place for the Poster Competition. Ryan Laborde, construction engineering technology senior, was also honored at the Conference for earning the 2017-18 Michael E. Argent Memorial Scholarship.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share