LPSO deputy graduates from FBI program
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:22pm
Leader Staff Report
Lt. James Colvin, training officer with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department, was among 223 people from 48 states to graduate recenty from the latest session of the FBI National Academy Program in Quantico, Virginia.
The 10-week program focused on improving the administration of justice in law enforcement agencies and raising law enforcement standards, knowledge and cooperation worldwide.
Participants have coursework in intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindset, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement curriculum and forensic science.
