GSU grounds Warhawks
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:20pm
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — Richard Ortiz and Rafael Ramirez III belted back-to-back homers in the fourth inning as the Grambling State University baseball team halted an eight-game losing streak to Louisiana-Monroe in a 9-7 win on Tuesday evening at Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park.
Grambling State (19-18) came into the game having dropped its last eight games to ULM, with its last victory coming on March 19, 2013.
Louisiana-Monroe (17-19) struck first as the Warhawks picked up one run in the first inning and added to the lead as Johnny Delacruz homered in the third to give ULM a 2-0 lead
