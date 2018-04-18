› Home ›
Lady Techsters roll win streak to 12
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:19pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Jazlyn Crowder recorded three hits and freshman Erin McDonald picked up her third straight win in the circle leading Louisiana Tech to a 9-1 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff Tuesday evening at the Lady Techster Softball Complex.
Tech (28-17) picked up its 12th straight win and improved to 15-2 at home this season while UAPB fell to 13-24.
Lady Techsters Tech coach Mark Montgomery sat numerous starters and utilized almost his entire bench in the victory.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos