Lady Techsters roll win streak to 12

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:19pm
Leader Sports Service
041818 Tech McDonald.jpg
Photo by DARRELL JAMES - Freshman pitcher Erin McDonald gave up two hits while recording five strikeouts to lead Louisiana Tech to a 9-1 home win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday.

Jazlyn Crowder recorded three hits and freshman Erin McDonald picked up her third straight win in the circle leading Louisiana Tech to a 9-1 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff Tuesday evening at the Lady Techster Softball Complex.

Tech (28-17) picked up its 12th straight win and improved to 15-2 at home this season while UAPB fell to 13-24.

Lady Techsters Tech coach Mark Montgomery sat numerous starters and utilized almost his entire bench in the victory.

