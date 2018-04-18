› Home ›
Simsboro tops Negreet, 5-1
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/18/2018 - 12:17pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
SIMSBORO — Gracie Watts provided plenty of offense and defense Tuesday afternoon for the Simsboro High School softball team.
Watts used a perfect performance at the plate while shutting down Negreet’s offense with her pitching to help propel the Lady Tigers to a 5-1 win in the first round of the Class B playoffs at the SHS softball field.
It was Watts who got things started for Simsboro as her RBI singleS put the Lady Tigers on top. Watts finished with two runs batted in.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos