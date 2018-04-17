› Home ›
Aunt Grace explains common texting acronyms
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/17/2018 - 11:51am
Grace Tirado
Have you ever gotten an email, a text message or read something and wondered what it meant?
I’m talking about acronyms.
These are like anagrams to me.
I’ve never been very good at deciphering them.
Here are a few of the list of 50 acronyms I found on the internet:
• AFAIF — As far as I know
• C&P — Copy and paste
• FWIW — For what it’s worth
• HF — Have fun
• HTH — Hope this helps
• IDK — I don’t know
• ILY — I love you
• IMHO — In my humble opinion
• ICYMI — In case you missed it
• DGMW — Don’t get me wrong
• NNTR — No need to reply
• NM — Never Mind
