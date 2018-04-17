› Home ›
Proud of our student athletes
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/17/2018 - 11:41am
Lincoln Parish has long been known for sending high school student athletes off to college on athletic scholarships.
But our 2018 student athlete graduates have raised the bar, at least for the standard set in recent years.
There are 15 student athletes from Lincoln Parish who have signed college athletic scholarships since the fall, a fact of which the Ruston Daily Leader is proud of.
Statistics say that only a little more than 7 percent of all high school athletes 9 go on to play a varsity sport in college, and less than 2 percent go on to compete at NCAA Div. I schools.
