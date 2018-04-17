› Home ›
Ferguson highly underrated on NFL quarterbacking list
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/17/2018 - 11:34am
in
O. K. Davis
It’s a given that Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Tom Brady are among the NFL’s top ranked quarterbacks in NFL history.
But what about those QBs who succeeded despite being regarded as underrated?
I am referring specifically to Joseph Carlton Ferguson.
The former Shreveport Woodlawn High and University of Arkansas star was a third round selection — 57th overall — in the 1973 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos