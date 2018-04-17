  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lincoln Prep’s Beard signs with Langston

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/17/2018 - 11:32am
T. Scott Boatright
Submitted photo - Lincoln Preparatory School sprinter Zach Beard, second from left, signed a scholarship last week to compete for the Langston College Lions track team. Pictured with Beard during the signing event from left to right are aunt Bonita Mitchell, mother Jennifer Beard, uncle Gary Powell and aunt Liz Beard.

Lincoln Preparatory School senior Zach Beard signed a scholarship last week to join the Langston University track and field team.

“I just felt like looking at the circumstances, (Langston) just provided me the best opportunity to be able to go to school and surround myself with the right people,” Beard said of his decision.

Beard, a sprinter, said the one thing he knew when looking at schools was that he wanted to attend a Historically Black College or University.

“I’m joining a winning program and it’s a bigger school for a HBCU,” Beard said.

