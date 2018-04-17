› Home ›
Lincoln Prep’s Beard signs with Langston
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/17/2018 - 11:32am
T. Scott Boatright
Lincoln Preparatory School senior Zach Beard signed a scholarship last week to join the Langston University track and field team.
“I just felt like looking at the circumstances, (Langston) just provided me the best opportunity to be able to go to school and surround myself with the right people,” Beard said of his decision.
Beard, a sprinter, said the one thing he knew when looking at schools was that he wanted to attend a Historically Black College or University.
“I’m joining a winning program and it’s a bigger school for a HBCU,” Beard said.
