RHS girls soccer duo inks to play at LC
Tue, 04/17/2018 - 11:30am
T. Scott Boatright
A pair of Ruston High School girls soccer players scored the biggest goals of their lives Monday morning as midfielder Cameron Brown and midfielder/defender Jennifer Vandenberg signed on to continue their athletics careers playing for Louisiana College.
First-year RHS girls soccer coach Lauren Prescott said it was the thrill of a lifetime. Prescott was a four time first-team All District player at Ruston High School before moving on to play collegiately at Mississippi College.
