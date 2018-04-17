› Home ›
Late rally falls short for RHS softball
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/17/2018 - 11:28am
T. Scott Boatright
Sometimes you fall into a hole you just don’t have enough time to dig yourself out of.
The Ruston High School Bearcats softball team found that out the hard way Monday night as a furious last-inning rally attempt came up short in a 7-5 loss to Denham Springs in first round of Class 5A playoff action at Lady Bearcats Field.
Trailing 7-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh after Denham Spring’s Natalie Parker launched a two-run blast over the left centerfield fence in the top half of the inning, the Lady Bearcats (18-12) went down swinging.
