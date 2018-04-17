  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Chautauqua series continues with history of public education

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/17/2018 - 11:23am
Derek J. Amaya

“History of Public Education in Lincoln Parish” will be the next presentation by the Lincoln Parish Museum’s spring Chautauqua series — the second of a three part series.

Local residents interested in hearing the presentation by fifth generation Lincoln Parish resident Kay Riser Prince are free to attend. The presentation will take place at 6 p.m. today at the Lincoln Parish museum.

Prince said those in attendance will be treated to a full timeline of events from the beginning of Lincoln Parish education through today.

