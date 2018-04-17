› Home ›
Tornado clean up continues in south Ruston
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/17/2018 - 11:21am
Authorities file declaration of emergency as next step
Nancy Bergeron
Lincoln Parish authorities on Monday filed a declaration of emergency in the wake of Saturday’s tornado. The declaration was sent to the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge
.
“If we don’t (file the declaration), we can’t request any assistance,” Kip Franklin, parish director of homeland security and emergency preparedness, said.
