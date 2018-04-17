  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tornado clean up continues in south Ruston

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/17/2018 - 11:21am
Authorities file declaration of emergency as next step
Nancy Bergeron
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Montrel Davis, with Ruston’s Public Works Department, cuts apart a tree lying in the roadway on Grant Avenue. See more photos on page 6.

Lincoln Parish authorities on Monday filed a declaration of emergency in the wake of Saturday’s tornado. The declaration was sent to the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge
“If we don’t (file the declaration), we can’t request any assistance,” Kip Franklin, parish director of homeland security and emergency preparedness, said.

