Tornado rips through south Ruston
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/15/2018 - 2:23am
in
Nancy Bergeron
More than 100 homes in south Ruston sustained significant damage early Saturday morning when a tornado hopped across Lincoln Parish.
The tornado was wrapped in a fast-moving storm that uprooted some trees, snapped others and left a tangled mess of broken poles that downed power lines. No injuries have been reported as a result of the storm.
National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Nuttal said the storm damage in part of the parish was compatible with an EF 2 tornado. That means the twister had maximum winds of 115 mph.
