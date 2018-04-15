  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tornado rips through south Ruston

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/15/2018 - 2:23am
Nancy Bergeron
Leader photos by NANCY BERGERON - Above, Ruston firefighter Jody Wainwright and Ruston Fire Department Captain Tommy Ceaser check on the welfare of a resident on Hilly Street whose house was damaged by Saturday’s tornado. Below, downed utility lines and fallen limbs litter the yard of a home on Allen Street.

More than 100 homes in south Ruston sustained significant damage early Saturday morning when a tornado hopped across Lincoln Parish.

The tornado was wrapped in a fast-moving storm that uprooted some trees, snapped others and left a tangled mess of broken poles that downed power lines. No injuries have been reported as a result of the storm.

National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Nuttal said the storm damage in part of the parish was compatible with an EF 2 tornado. That means the twister had maximum winds of 115 mph.

