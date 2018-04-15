› Home ›
CMN benefit concert set at Dixie
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/15/2018 - 2:18am
in
Heather Small Hawley
Anna Blake, Miss Union Parish 2018, is asking residents of Lincoln Parish to “Be a voice for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals” by attending a concert featuring Grammy Amplifier artist winner and competitor on TV show “The Voice,” Adley Stump.
The benefit concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. April 26 at the Dixie Center for the Arts.
The doors will open at 7 p.m. and tickets for the event will be $25 for balcony seating and $35 for downstairs seating.
Blake said she got the idea for the concert as part of her preparation for the Miss Louisiana Pageant this summer.
