Defenses dominate Tech Spring Game
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/15/2018 - 2:16am
The final score said it all.
Both defenses looked strong Saturday as the White Team took a 16-6 win over the Blue Team as Louisiana Tech’s football team held its Spring Game presented by Dairy Queen at Joe Aillet Stadium.
The White Team picked off three passes, led by redshirt freshman safety Kollin Hurt with two, while the Blue Team had no picks.
It was strong rushing by the White Squad that proved to be the main difference overall.
