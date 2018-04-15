  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Defenses dominate Tech Spring Game

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/15/2018 - 2:16am
T. Scott Boatright
sports 9A 1.jpg
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Louisiana Tech White Team receiver Cualan Williams (with ball) heads upfield as Blue Team linebacker Brandon Floyd (31) closes in. Williams had three catches for 36 yards on the day.

The final score said it all.

Both defenses looked strong Saturday as the White Team took a 16-6 win over the Blue Team as Louisiana Tech’s football team held its Spring Game presented by Dairy Queen at Joe Aillet Stadium.

The White Team picked off three passes, led by redshirt freshman safety Kollin Hurt with two, while the Blue Team had no picks.

It was strong rushing by the White Squad that proved to be the main difference overall.

